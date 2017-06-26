New maps to highlight local tourist hotspots

Even when centre is closed, info will be available

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Tourists will soon have another place to access more information about local places to enjoy their vacations.

A waterproof board for local maps and brochure holders will soon be added on the exterior of the High Prairie Visitor Information Centre.

The High Prairie and District Museum and Historical Society received funding of about $1,400 under the province’s Visitor Services Innovation Fund, says Darlene Adams, executive director of the society.

The local society was one of 18 visitor information centres that received money from the program. It is to help organizations develop new ways to connect with more travelers.

“We hope to have them up as soon as possible,” Adams says.

“We’re waiting for them to arrive.”

The board will be placed at the corner by the entrance to the museum. The wall will include a map of High Prairie and a map of the region.

“When tourists stop by and we’re not open, they can still get information,” Adams says.

“People want to know where campgrounds, and other tourist destinations are located.”

The visitor information centre is open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Visitor services provide a vital link between travellers and the incredible range of attraction and destination options the province has to offer,” Culture and Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda says in a news release from the provincial government.

“By enhancing technologies and techniques to reach visitors in new and innovative ways, we are empowering our tourism industry partners and helping ensure people have a great Alberta experience.”

Funding was announced as part of Tourism Week May 28 to June 3.