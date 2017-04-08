New in High Prairie and loving it

New managers of dental clinic wants to be part of community

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The importance of family and dedication to the community are values the new dentist of the High Prairie Core Dental Centre hopes to bring to town.

Dr. Eve [Evgeniya] Kazachenko and her husband, Andrei Piatrashka, started full time work in town on Feb. 1, 2017. Dr. Kazachenko is practicing at Dr. Michael Boisson’s former building and is thrilled to now call High Prairie home.

It was a short stay in the region in 2013 that prompted her to return to High Prairie.

“Fishing and a little bit of luck,” she says. “Back in 2013, I completed a northern rotation at McLennan Hospital dental clinic. I really liked the area and loved the people I got to meet.

“I grew up in a small town so I instantly felt ‘at home’ within the community. I realized that small town practice is where I can truly get to know my clients and their families and help them make a positive impact on their oral and overall health.”

Dr. Kazachenko, who prefers to be called Dr. Eve due to her long Russian name – “It’s a mouthful, no pun intended” – completed her Bachelor of Medical Sciences and Doctor of Dental Surgery degrees at the University of Alberta. She then received additional training as a resident at Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary.

“In addition to private practice, I am a part-time instructor at the School of Dentistry at University of Alberta.”

The couple just celebrated their sixth anniversary and are the proud parents of two children: daughter Eseniya, who turns two in April, and a baby boy, Misha, born in late November 2016.

Dr. Kazachenko’s goal is to bring oral health awareness to the community while providing excellent dental care to clients of all ages in all aspects of general dentistry.

“We now welcome clients with complex medical histories, including patients on blood thinners, heart, stroke and cancer histories. I want to make sure that everyone has an easy access to dental care by introducing financing services for our clients.”

She also wants to alleviate the fears of going to the dentist.

“My desire is to make dental visits pleasant or at least manageable for patients. If you have dental anxiety or have any questions about being treated under dental sedation please give my team a call and we will be happy to create a treatment plan that is right for you.”

Being part of the community is important to Dr. Kazachenko. Her parents always volunteered in the community and volunteered to serve in remote areas. It’s a tradition she wants to carry on.

“We are looking to grow our community ties through sponsorship of local events, developing educational school programs, remote communities outreach programs and so much more.

“Please stop by or give us a call at the office at [780] 523-2621 any time if you have any ideas or suggestions on how we can get involved.”

The office, located east across the street from the post office, is open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and select Fridays by appointment only.

“My husband and I are hoping to become an integral part of the community and to get to know the people,” says Dr. Kazachenko. “Please come in for a little meet and greet any time! Our office always has a fresh pot of coffee brewing.”