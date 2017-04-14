New hospital opens a week ahead of schedule

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The new High Prairie Health Complex officially opened on the east side of town April 6 with initial services.

And ahead of schedule!

The move into the new health complex progressed sooner due to unexpected power outages at the old hospital site, reads a news release from Alberta Health Services on April 7.

“Power outages at the old High Prairie Health Complex over the past two days prompted the accelerated move into the new facility,” says Sara Blake of AHS communications.

The emergency department at the new facility opened to the public April 6 at 10 p.m. Initially, the emergency department was scheduled to open April 10 at 4 p.m. and hospital patients were set to be moved April 11.

Continuing care residents were all moved into the new J.B. Wood Continuing Care Centre by April 6.

All hospital inpatients were transferred to the new health complex April 7, and the acute care units at the old hospital were closed.

Lab services are scheduled to relocate to the new health complex by April 12

High Prairie Community Health and Wellness Clinic and the High Prairie Medical Clinic will continue to provide primary care services in their usual location in the old hospital.

Still under construction, the new health and wellness clinic is scheduled to open in June.

The private pharmacy at the old hospital will open in the former High Prairie United Church in the coming months.

The new health complex will provide improved access to emergency services, outpatient care and a diverse range of community-based services.

Shared space and co-location of various health professionals in the health complex design will support a robust primary care model and bring care teams to individuals and families in one location.

A grand opening celebration is being planned for May by Alberta Health Services.

For more information about the new High Prairie Health Complex, visit www.ahs.ca/hp.