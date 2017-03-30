New health complex opens in 2 weeks

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Excitement abounds as the new High Prairie Health Complex opens the week of April 10.

Public tours are scheduled for March 29 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. to give people a sneak peak before it opens.

“This bright, modern, state-of-the-art facility provides improved health care to residents, patients and families,” Health Minister Sarah Hoffman says in a news release from Alberta Health Services.

“It brings a range of services under one roof, including a new CT scanner.

“I was pleased to tour the site last spring and I’m looking forward to being back in High Prairie for a grand opening celebration in the coming weeks.”

No date has been confirmed for a grand opening of the $228.3 million complex.

“We are excited that opening day is coming soon,” says Dr. Verna Yiu, president and CEO of AHS.

“This is a beautiful, modern and high-tech facility that the community can be very proud of.”

AHS anticipates that the majority of current healthcare services at the new health complex will be completely open by the end of April.

Town of High Prairie Mayor Linda Cox and Big Lakes County Reeve Ken Matthews have publicly stated top marks in recent weeks for the new health complex and local efforts to secure the new facility.

“Residents of our region will be completely satisfied with what has been built,” Cox says in her weekly report in South Peace News on March 1.

“Over 10 years in the making, it is a state-of-the-art facility and will serve us well.”

Words of thanks were added by Matthews.

“To all the volunteers who have given their time to the project dating back 16 years or so. . .thank you,” says Matthews.

“There were many ups and downs, but you stuck with it.”

When fully functional, the facility and the teams working there will offer surgical services, inter-professional primary and obstetrical care, allied health, Indigenous health, addiction and mental health, home care, diagnostic imaging, laboratory and inpatient pharmacy services, and a full range of public health services.

J.B. Wood Continuing Care Centre will accommodate 67 beds, an addition of 30 from the current capacity.

Those residents will move into their new home April 4-8.

A state-of-the-art emergency department is a major feature of the complex, which has a capacity of 30 acute-care beds.

The new hospital is larger, more spacious, more patient-friendly, and will allow physicians and healthcare staff to provide enhanced care to the residents of High Prairie and surrounding area.

Patients will begin to be treated at the new emergency department April 10 at 4 p.m.

All hospital inpatients will be transferred April 11 to the new complex, and the acute care units at the old hospital will be closed.

AHS asks loved ones to refrain from visiting patients on that day to streamline the transfer and ensure patient safety.

Visitors and family will be welcome to visit and see the new facility, once their loved ones are moved in and comfortable.

The phased transition from the old hospital and continuing care centre will begin on April 2.

However, residents will likely not see any significant changes until April 4, when the first continuing care residents and some community programs will move to the new health complex.

AHS will work closely with residents, patients and loved ones to ensure they have the information they need before their transition to the new facility begins.

Continuing-care staffing levels at J.W. Wood Continuing Care Centre are expected to increase by about 16 employees (full-time equivalent).

While the number of registered nurses numbers is expected to be the same, the numbers of health-care aides and licensed practical nurse numbers will increase to help care for additional supportive living clients.