New fire truck provides upgrade at Enilda



Richard Froese

South Peace News

A new fire truck has arrived for Enilda fire district with the Big Lakes County Fire Services.



The 2016 Freightliner fire engine arrived June 19 and was commissioned into service June 20.



“The chassis is more suitable for our needs in the county in rural areas,” says fire chief John McDermott.



The new truck will provide more capabilities to fight fires in the county.



“It is good for more traditional firefighting, but it also is a tool that can effectively be used in a wildland-urban. . .event,” McDermott says.



The former unit was designed for more of an urban fire response, rather than rural.



A tank on the trunk carries 800 gallons of water and has a pumping capacity of 1,250 gallons per minute, as well as foam capability.



“The truck is designed to provide firefighters easier access to all tools and equipment,” McDer- mott says.



A hose bed on the front bumper also provides easier access.



Also, the new truck has the ability to draw water from non-traditional sources such as a lake, river or dugout.



Cost of the truck was $448,000.



He adds the new truck is part of the 20-year replacement plan.