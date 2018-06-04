Court sets new date on Bleakley matter

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A preliminary inquiry has been rescheduled for a man involved in a high-speed chase and an armed stand-off with police near Kinuso in 2017.



Charles Edward Bleakley will now appear at a preliminary hearing Oct. 15. A judge determined his fate during a short appearance in High Prairie provincial court May 28.



A key police witness will be unavailable during the original date set of June 28, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich told court.



Dallas Gelineau rep- resented Bleakley in court and did not oppose the new date.



Bleakly was charged after an incident March 8, 2017. Police report the incident began at about 11:45 a.m., Faust RCMP were conducting a traffic stop near Range Road 102 and Township Road 734.



The vehicle was reported stolen from the Slave Lake area the night before.



Bleakley allegedly stole another vehicle near the area in the incident and brandished what a witness believed to be a firearm.



The lone occupant of the vehicle was not injured and Bleakley fled.



Police located the stolen vehicle driving on Highway 33, and after a brief pursuit, the suspect lost control of the vehicle and drove into a ditch.



Bleakley was armed and barricaded in the vehicle.



When police went to arrest him, he threatened to take his own life.



Later, around midnight, Emergency Response Team members arrested Bleakley without incident.



Bleakley suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from hospital into police custody.



The highway was re-opened at 1 a.m.



Bleakley was 42 when he was charged with several crimes, the most seious being as follows: two counts of failing to stop for a police officer, two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of operating a motor vehicle while disqualified, resisting arrest, discharging a firearm with intent to wound, uttering a threat to cause death, two counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited, three counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.