New category added to Rodeo Parade

“The Biggest Little Parade in the Peace” promises to be another spectacular event this year with a new category added for everyone’s enjoyment.



Cultural and Traditional is added the prize pool this year, to go along with General, Classic Cars and Children’s. The General category includes everything from a school club or group to a service club, cultural club or community organization. There is space for non-profit organizations, musical organizations, clowns and novelty acts.



Prize money is each category is $300 for first place, $100 for second and $50 for third. In the Children’s category, first place wins $50.



The High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Parade kicks off with the annual parade at 11 a.m. Dozens of entries make this parade truly the best in the Peace Country! Everyone, whether they are businesses, community organizations, or personal entries, put their best effort forward. Each year, dozens of colourful floats, cowboys and cowgirls dressed in their finest along with their horses, friendly mascots, and a fleet of fire trucks, all make the kickoff of the rodeo a perfect way to begin festivities.



This year’s parade on July 31 has a slightly changed route. Please see map on page 12.



To enter the parade instead of just watching it go by, just grab a sign-up sheet at the Elks Rodeo office. Organizers encourage early entries at $10 each but ask everyone to please register early to make things run smoother. Entries will be accepted at the starting point. Please arrive by 10:30 a.m.



Please remember:



* Do not throw candy from your float; this year a $100 fine will be imposed with proceeds forwarded to the High Prairie Fire Department;

* Give the person in front of you plenty of space; even though the horses in the parade will be well-trained and have experienced riders on them;

* Don’t do anything to startle or frighten a horse.



Join the fun at this year’s parade!