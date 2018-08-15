New boilers approved for two fire halls

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Two fire halls in Big Lakes County are getting new boilers.



At its regular meeting July 25, council approved a staff recommendation to replace the two boilers in the Faust and Grouard fire halls.



“The boilers in the Grouard and Faust fire halls require replacement at an estimated cost of $20,000 each,” says a report from Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services.



“These replacements are of an emergent nature and were not included in the final 2018 capital buidget,” Nanninga says.



The boiler in Grouard has already been replaced, she says.



“It needed to get done at that time,” Nanninga says.



Faust is scheduled for later in 2018.



She suggests the funds be taken from the building reserve, which has just over $602,000.