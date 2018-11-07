It is one of my favourite quotes.



“Never tell a soldier the price of war.”



Many of us will faithfully crowd into Royal Canadian Legion halls across Canada Nov. 11 to pay our respects and remember those who lost lives and/or served our great nation. We will listen to stories and listen to speeches. Most of them are very, very good, some not so good.



But the important this is, we will remember.



“A soldier’s greatest fear is that we will forget,” High Prairie Legion president Don Ebbett says each year.



Schools across the region do an excellent job teaching our children to remember about the wars fought, the sacrifices made. In addition to classroom instruction, Remembrance Day contests are entered. Students write poems and essays, and draw posters in hopes of winning a prize. It is all good because the research being done teaches the students about the war.



I am reminded of several stories. In a M*A*S*H episode Col. Sherman Potter is asked if the advancements in medicine and technology were worth it [the war].



Compared to the total waste and destruction, “Not a damn bit,” said Potter.



Yet, on a Star Trek episode Capt. James Kirk battles the enemy. They suffer a lone casualty – a man who was to be married when the battle cry sounded. Kirk tries to comfort the grieving woman in the chapel.



“You have to know there was a reason,” he tells her.



“I know,” she says.



Many times, Canadians have volunteered, risking their lives to go overseas. My grandfather was one. Many knew there was a strong chance they would not return.



Yet, there was a reason.



My grandfather was one of the lucky ones who returned. He never spoke too much about it, however.



Yet, many died. What most young people find so shocking is the age of the men and women who died when they are read out: 18, 19, 20 … and so on.



So young! What a waste!



Despite the horrendous destruction, loss of life, misery and despair, there was a reason. A very good reason! No one can tell you better than the men and women who serve our nation. We are so thankful and so lucky to have so many who step forward to provide this greatest of all services.



On Nov. 11, we will hear from some people who could never truly fathom the total destruction of war.



Yes, I am one of them. I can only try to impress upon the reader the magnitude of loss and destruction.



But…



“You had to be there,” said Father John Mulcahy.



I can read about the horrific loss of civilian life, how soldiers were ordered to massacre entire villages of innocent people, the new weaponry devised to obliterate human life, the pilots who dropped bombs on cities only to exclaim as they flew away, “My God, what have I done!”



Another M*A*S*H episode tells the story of a pilot who turns himself into Jesus – the lover of all mankind – because he is so distraught over the death and destruction he has caused. In the trenches and in the cockpits, in the boats and in the seas, many chose to die rather than kill another man. Think about that!



It all leads me back to the start of this column.



“Never tell a soldier the price of war.”