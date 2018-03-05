PICs – Never a bad day to go fishing!



Ice fishing on Lesser Slave Lake was one of the feature fun activities during a Family Day weekend event Feb. 17 in Joussard. The Lesser Slave Lake Watershed Council and the Joussard Community Association partnered to host the event for Alberta’s Free Family Fishing Weekend. Other sponsors included the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council and the Boreal Centre for Bird Conservation in Slave Lake, Kinuso-Mercantile Ltd., Alberta Conservation Association, Glamour and Gear, and Freson Bros. “We thought it would be a good idea to get out on the lake and learn about responsible angling,” LSWC executive director Meghan Payne says. About 40 people participated in the event and one fish was caught.