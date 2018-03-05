PICs – Never a bad day to go fishing!

Waiting for dinner, guess who is eating first? Joussard boys get a surprise visit from a dinosaur while ice fishing. Kneeling, left-right, are Liam Leavey, 8, and Mikhael Prince-Sawka, 12. Fish and Wildlife officer Trevor Johnson is watching.

Ice fishing on Lesser Slave Lake was one of the feature fun activities during a Family Day weekend event Feb. 17 in Joussard. The Lesser Slave Lake Watershed Council and the Joussard Community Association partnered to host the event for Alberta’s Free Family Fishing Weekend. Other sponsors included the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council and the Boreal Centre for Bird Conservation in Slave Lake, Kinuso-Mercantile Ltd., Alberta Conservation Association, Glamour and Gear, and Freson Bros. “We thought it would be a good idea to get out on the lake and learn about responsible angling,” LSWC executive director Meghan Payne says. About 40 people participated in the event and one fish was caught.

Children had fun identifying the fish. Left-right, are Kaydence Cardinal, 4, of Grande Prairie, father Alvin Cardinal, and Michelle MacMillan, boreal educator with the Boreal Centre for Bird Conservation.
Painting wood chips was one of many fun activities. Left-right, are Rhyce Mackie, 8, Emillie Mackie, 11, both of Canyon Creek, and Wilsyn Davis-Jensen, 10, of High Prairie.
Fish head hats were popular for photos. Left-right, are Jim Goodchild, of Calgary, Cathy Wilcox, of Joussard, Reeve Cardinal, 9, of Grande Prairie, and Miriam Goodchild and Cyndi Goodchild, both of Calgary.
Girls have fun fishing. Left-right, are Harlow Hack, 2, Joyce Hunt, of Joussard, Madison Hack, 4, and Raxsane Hunt, of Edmonton.
Fishing is fun for a family from Joussard. Left-right, are Liam Leavey, 8, Burl Cunningham, Taelin Campbell, 8, Mikhael Prince-Sawka, 12, Tahria Sawka, Emma Callio, 12, and Dimitri Prince-Sawka, 12.

 

