Network to implement new strategy to boost attendance

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie Business Support Network has changed its regular sessions to once every two months instead of monthly.

Participants were surveyed in October after attendance fell recently at the sessions organized under Community Futures – Slave Lake Region.

“The result was that a majority of the participants want to meet only every two months,” says Robin-Lee Vance, the third BSN co-ordinator since the program held it first monthly session Feb. 23, 2017,

Upcoming, sessions for 2018 are scheduled for Jan. 25, March 22, May 24, Sept. 27 and Nov. 28.

Attendance has dropped to about five people the past two months from about 15 at first.

Regular sessions have been held the fourth Thursday from noon to 1:30 p.m. and features guest speakers and a round-table discussion.

“It is an open forum for businesses to openly discuss various business issues,” says Josh Friesen, initial co-ordinator of the program and now general manager of Community Futures.

“We are trying to make positive change in the community.

“The main idea is to create a sense of community with the businesses.”

A BSN is a great tool to help business communities grow together, states information from Community Futures.

It helps businesses realize solutions to their challenges and an effective way for businesses to help each other.

The program is a platform to identify and address local common workplace challenges and current labour market trends with opportunity to share information, exchange ideas and build partnerships.

For more information, [1-780] 849-3232 or email to cec@cflsl.ca.