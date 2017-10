High Prairie Girl Guides braved rather chilly weather Oct. 14 to sell their delicious cookies at the south side of the High Prairie Museum. Left-right are Brownie Alexandra Zelman, Brownie Kahlen Lewis, Spark Ellie Killoran, Brownie Faith Bruneau, Brownie Ava Willis and Guide Violeta Vazquez. To order cookies, or for more information on joining the Girl Guides, please call Rosemary Halldorson at [780] 536-4145.