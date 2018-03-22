Near drowning at indoor pool averted

March 22, 2018

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A life was saved at the High Prairie Regional Aquatic Centre March 21 by Julia Isaac.

Isaac’s mother, Melissa Isaac, posted the following on her Facebook page.

“Today, my daughter faced the ultimate test at work. She jumped in the water and pulled out a child. She resuscitated the child and helped the child to recovery. It was a scary situation and she stayed true to her training. I am so proud of you Julia, today you made the ultimate difference in a child’s life.”

The post was greeting with enthusiastic “well dones” and compliments from dozens of people in the community.

When contacted, pool manager Gayla Arams declined comment.



Photo from SPN Archives