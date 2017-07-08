Nanninga latest addition to county administration

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has welcomed Heather Nanninga as its new director of corporate services, starting June 19.

Most recently, she served as chief financial officer at Lakeland College, with campuses in Vermilion and Lloyd-m inster.

“I’m drawn to work in smaller organizations where I’m able to make a tangible impact, and where I can actually get involved in making this great organization run,” says Nanninga.

She will oversee the financial and business aspects of the county.

“I bring a wide range of experience to this position, including skills like strategic planning, problem solving, reporting, negotiations,” says Nanninga.

“I’m also excited to relocate to a smaller centre where I’ll be able to get to know my neighbours and become a part of the community.”

She has worked within government organizations for the past eight years, but her new role is her first position within government itself.

“I’m an enthusiastic proponent of continuous improvement, effective and efficient government, and good governance.

“I’m looking forward to promoting these objectives within the county, and making Big Lakes County the best place in Alberta to live, work and invest.”

Working for Lakeland, she was overall responsible for the financial operations of the college.

There she worked closely with senior administration and the board of governors to promote the strategic objectives of the organization.

Previous to that, Nanninga worked within the legislative audit field for the auditor general of both the provinces of Alberta and British Columbia, where she worked to ensure tax dollars were being spent appropriately.