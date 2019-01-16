Nampa couple facing charges

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A man and woman are facing charges after a traffic stop in High Prairie Jan. 3.



RCMP Cpl. Chris Warren, Media Relations Group, says charges arose after police observed a firearm in the vehicle and subsequently arrested both occupants.



“It was also determined by police that both the driver, Anthony Roshuk, 31, and passenger, Marisa Lalonde, 33, were on outstanding warrants.”



A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed 13 grams of methamphetamine, weigh scales, packaging materials, and numerous items believed to have recently been stolen from storage units.



Roshuk and Lalonde, both of Nampa, are charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of break and enter tools, possession of property obtained by crime, as well as a number of firearms offences.