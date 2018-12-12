Myre retiring as FCSS manager

Big Lakes County Family and Community Support Services manager Louise Myre retires Dec. 28.

Richard Froese

South Peace News



Big Lakes County Family and Community Support Services will bid farewell to manager Louise Myre, who retires at the end of 2018.



“I have appreciated my job a lot, but due to personal circumstances, it has become necessary to move on,” says Myre, who served as manager since September 2011.



“Working with the people in the communities and a great FCSS team are the most rewarding parts of the position.”



During her time at FCCS, she says the program and staff gained support to help meet the needs of the region.



“One of the top highlights was gaining more visibility and respect for the FCSS department and working with an excellent team of outreach workers,” Myre says.



“We assist over 5,000 residents a year in one capacity or another, and I am pleased that we have helped many individuals improve their quality of life.”



Recently, she helped launch the Big Lakes Transportation Program. The pilot project started in February 2017 to deliver residents to medical and personal appointments in High Prairie and Grande Prairie.



After the initial project ended in October 2017, FCSS bought a 12-passenger 2018 Ford Starcraft Allstar bus that arrived on Oct. 10, 2018.The service is set to resume early in 2019.



Needs of the region have also shifted over the years.



“Demographics are changing in the area and we assist more seniors than any other age group,” Myre says.



FCSS offices are located in the communities they serve.



“They are front line and accessible so workers learn what the residents and the communities require,” Myre says.



“Province representatives have stated that we have a very successful model, located in the communities, rather than one big central office; accessibility is important.”



FCSS serves both the county and the Town of High Prairie.



“I have appreciated the support of the county, the town and the FCSS advisory board and the people I work with,” Myre says.



What does she have planned for retired life?



“I have a bucket list that will keep me busy until I’m 90,” Myre says.



“Perhaps I’ll write my autobiography.”