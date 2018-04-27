Music comes alive at St. Andrew’s

· by · 0

Students in Fran Caudron’s Grade 5 class used garbage cans and pails during a Stomp version of Pink Floyd’s We Don’t Need No Education. Kneeling is Dex Keay. Standing, left-right, are Isaiah Halcrow, Aiden Caron and Ariana Rotenburger.

Almost anything can be used to make music. St. Andrew’s School Grade 5 students proved it during the annual Grade 4-5 Spring Concert on April 19. Each year, students are taught the Stomp method of using metal garbage cans, pails, and brooms to make music. To open the concert, the Grade 4 classes first played recorders to open the show. Karen-Lee Backs’ Grade 4s performed Amazing Grace and Polar Bear, while Pauline Pardell’s Grade 4 students performed the theme from The Hunger Games and Tetra’s Theme. Next were the Stomp performances. Maureen Wilson’s Grade 5 class performed a Stomp version of Imagine Dragons. The concert concluded with Fran Caudron’s Grade 5s using garbage cans and pails during Pink Floyd’s We Don’t Need No Education. There were two performances: the first at 10:30 a.m. and the second at 7 p.m.

Lexi Blachford, left, and Jase L’Hirondelle play the theme from the Hunger Games. They are students in Pauline Pardell’s Grade 4 class.
Banging on pails makes music! Left-right are Jayden Wait-Radstaak and Joe Ostermeier, students in Maureen Wilson’s Grade 5 class.
Students in Fran Caudron’s Grade 5 class play their instruments during Pink Floyd’s We Don’t Need No Education. Left-right, are Landon Bigcharles, Keygan Tomkins, Jace Laboucan, Josiah Supernault, Taggen Willier-Patenaude and Tapiwa Jakata.
Zach Vink used garbage can lids to make music during a Stomp version of Imagine Dragons. Vink is a student in Maureen Wilson’s Grade 5 class.
Students in Fran Caudron’s Grade 5 class sing We Don’t Need No Education. Left-right, are Kali Brame, Sasha Gauchier, and Charlotte Boerchers.
Denny Halcrow-Lauck, left, and Nya Demeule play the theme from the Hunger Games. They are students in Pauline Pardell’s Grade 4 class.
Georgia Halldorson, left, and Hanna MacDougald play Polar Bear on their recorders. They are students in Karen-Lee Backs’ Grade 4 class.
Mariah Patenaude-Pedersen, left, and Kahlen Letendre play Amazing Grace. They are students in Karen-Lee Backs’ Grade 4 class.

 

Share this post

Post Comment