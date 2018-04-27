Music comes alive at St. Andrew’s



Almost anything can be used to make music. St. Andrew’s School Grade 5 students proved it during the annual Grade 4-5 Spring Concert on April 19. Each year, students are taught the Stomp method of using metal garbage cans, pails, and brooms to make music. To open the concert, the Grade 4 classes first played recorders to open the show. Karen-Lee Backs’ Grade 4s performed Amazing Grace and Polar Bear, while Pauline Pardell’s Grade 4 students performed the theme from The Hunger Games and Tetra’s Theme. Next were the Stomp performances. Maureen Wilson’s Grade 5 class performed a Stomp version of Imagine Dragons. The concert concluded with Fran Caudron’s Grade 5s using garbage cans and pails during Pink Floyd’s We Don’t Need No Education. There were two performances: the first at 10:30 a.m. and the second at 7 p.m.