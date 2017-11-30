Museum will seal newest time capsule Dec. 1

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Once it is sealed, no one will see what’s inside until 2067.

High Prairie’s newest time capsule will be sealed at a ceremony at the High Prairie downtown Elks Hall Dec. 1 at 1 p.m.

The High Prairie and District Museum and Historical Society is hosting the ceremony, which will include a few speeches and the placing of items into the capsule, which is a beautiful chest. The chest will be locked and the key displayed in the museum.

Some of the items to be included are letters from Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk, Big Lakes County Reeve Ken Matthews, and Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee, a Canada 150 coin set, 50 pennies, phone books, cement from the 1967 time capsule, photos from around town and much more.

The ceremony is free to attend.