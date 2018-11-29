Museum showing Christmas presents of yesteryear



Want to see what your grandfather or grandmother might have received for Christmas?



Or how about looking at some of the decorations on the Christmas trees from decades ago?



The High Prairie Museum has set up a display and will open to the public during High Prairie Light-Up Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.



Museum manager Darlene Adams encourages everyone to drop in for a visit and enjoy the display, and everything else the museum has to offer.



Adams says presents and decorations date back from the late 1800s to the 1960s. The display includes vintage toys such as dolls and games, and Christmas decorations such as candles and bulbs. There are tinkertoys, stuffed dolls, stuffed animals, a toy train and more.



Children of today will be fascinated to see the toys of yesterday and how different they look.



Attending the museum to see the display is free.