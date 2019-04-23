Museum receives grant for new display

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A new exhibit will be presented at the High Prairie Museum in the next few months, thanks to a $10,200 grant from the Alberta Museums Association.



Museum manager Darlene Adams says the display will focus on the Truth and Reconciliation Report.



“The focus is to try and tell the history of the area not involving colonialism,” says Adams.



“We will try and tell it from a First Nations – First Metis peoples’ perspective.”



All artifacts will include English and Cree labels.



The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre is lending support in helping put together the exhibit, which will be located in the west wing. Artifacts the museum has will also be displayed.



Adams says she hopes to have the display ready for viewing by the end of June.