Museum hires summer staff

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Two friendly faces are ready to greet visitors at the High Prairie and District Museum this summer.

Rhiane Jamieson, 20, and Shelby Laughlin, 19, have joined the staff to work as visitor information counsellors.

Both look forward to the challenge of the job. Jamieson, the daughter of Paul and Cecilia Jamieson, is at Grande Prairie Regional College studying psychology. She is going into her third year of study.

“I though it’d be interesting to do in the summer,” says Jamieson, adding it was something new to try and expand her horizons.

Jamieson came to High Prairie and took all of her schooling at St. Andrew’s School from Grade 3 to graduation.

Laughlin is the daughter of David and Charmaine Laughlin and also took all her schooling at St. Andrew’s. She just completed her first year of studies at the University of Alberta’s Augustana Campus in Camrose. She is taking her Bachelor of Arts in English to become a teacher.

“I grew up here and I love the community,” she says, adding she wanted to work close to home. “I love the people and I like working with people.”

Museum manager Darlene Adams says the women will be kept busy with general duties and running the Visitor Information Centre. They will also be scanning documents and Trails We Blazed Together into a digital format.

The museum is now open for summer hours from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 pm. Saturday.