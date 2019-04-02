Museum earns accreditation from 2019-24

The High Prairie and District Museum’s latest achievement.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The High Prairie and District Museum and Historical Society strives to uphold the highest standards in preservation of artifacts and history.



Once again, they have proof of their efforts to attain the goal.



March 22, the museum received notice it has met all the standards and is receiving its Recognized Museum status [accreditation] for the next five years from 2019-2024.



Darlene Adams, executive director at the museum and Visitor Information Centre, is pleased, noting a lot of paperwork and effort goes into a successful application.



“Receiving Recognized Museum designation is an important milestone for your museum and something for which you and your community can be very proud,” reads a letter from the Alberta Museums Association.



“The review panel thought this was a well-done application. Keep up the good work High Prairie & District Museum!”



Adams says it’s the third time the museum has received recognized museums status. Each time, the status lasts for five years.



The importance of the achievement is not to be understated.



“It means we are doing things set out by the standards of the AMA to show we’re good stewards of history and artifacts,” says Adams.



She adds it also makes the museum eligible for grants, and eases the application process since the AMA knows the excellent care the museum gives its collection.



Adams says it’s important for the museum to attain status. Among the most important aspects of the application are that the museum’s mission statement is adhered to, the stewardship of the collection, and the engagement of the community.