Murder suspects set dates in court

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The third and final suspect charged with first-degree murder in the death of an Atikameg man last month has made his first appearance in court.

Patrick Wayne Letendre, 24 of Atikameg, appeared in High Prairie provincial court Feb. 6 and will return early next month.

“We’ll put it over to March 6,” Judge G.W. Paul says.

Duty counsel Harry Jong says Letendre’s lawyer requested it return in four weeks to allow time to receive and review disclosure.

Letendre appeared on closed-circuit television from Peace River Correctional Centre and also faces a charge of breach of probation.

He is co-accused in the death of Jeff Gladue, whose body was found outside a residence in Atikameg on Jan. 14 after High Prairie RCMP responded to a report of shots being fired in the area.

Ivy Ardis Laboucan, 40, of Atikameg, and Blake Dwight Anderson, 21, of Slave Lake, are scheduled to return to court Feb. 27 for plea.

Anderson is also charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and intimidation.