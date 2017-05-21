Murder suspects reserve plea

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Two of three people charged with first-degree murder in connection with the tragic death of an Atikameg man, Jeff Gladue, in January are another step closer to making a plea.

Ivy Ardis Laboucan, 40, of Atikameg, and Blake Dwight Anderson, 21, of Slave Lake, appeared in High Prairie provincial court May 8. Both cases were set over to June 12.

Duty counsel Harry Jong served as agent for the lawyers of both accused.

Laboucan’s counsel, Harold Brubaker, “has just received disclosure, and it’s significant disclosure, and he wants to reserve plea for one month,” Jong said.

Anderson’s lawyer is Derek Jugnauth.

“He says he hasn’t received disclosure and he wants to put it over to June 12 to review disclosure with his client,” Jong added.