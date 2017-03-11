Murder suspects await disclosure

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Two people charged with first-degree murder in connection with the sudden death of an Atikameg man in January returned to court last week.

Ivy Ardis Laboucan, 40, of Atikameg, and Blake Dwight Anderson, 21, of Slave Lake, appeared in High Prairie provincial court Feb. 27 and reserved plea to April 3.

Duty counsel Nathan- iel Chelick spoke for both accused as an agent for the lawyers who were recently retained. Both lawyers requested the matters be put over.

“Let’s keep them together [on the docket],” said Judge D.R. Shynkar.

The delay will also allow time for the Crown to prepare disclosure and for the lawyers to review the information with the accused.

“We expect a comprehensive disclosure package, and we expect it by mid-March,” said Jordan Linett, Crown prosecutor.

Laboucan and Anderson appeared separately by closed-circuit TV from the Edmonton Remand Centre.

Patrick Wayne Letendere, 24, of Atikameg, was scheduled to return to court March 6 on the same matter.

All three are co-accused in the death of Jeff Gladue, whose body was found outside a residence in Atikameg on Jan. 14 after High Prairie RCMP responded to a report of shots being fired in the area.

Anderson is also charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and intimidation.