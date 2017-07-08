Murder suspect chooses to have prelim hearing with co-accused

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A Slave Lake man accused in the tragic death of an Atikameg man in January has had his case adjourned again.

Blake Dwight Anderson, 21, appeared in High Prairie provincial court June 26 on a first-degree murder charge.

Local lawyer Harry Jong spoke as an agent for Derek Jugnauth, the lawyer for Anderson.

“He would like to put it over to July 10 to join up with the co-accused and to set a date for a preliminary hearing,” he said.

Ivy Ardis Laboucan, 40, of Atikameg, also returns to court July 10.

Anderson appeared on CCTV from the Edmonton Remand Centre. He is also charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and intimidation.

The co-accused is charged in the death of Jeff Gladue, whose body was found outside a residence in Atikameg on Jan. 14 after High Prairie RCMP responded to a report of shots being fired in the area.

A charge of first-degree murder was withdrawn against Patrick Wayne Letendere, 24, of Gift Lake, when he appeared in provincial court June 12.

Crown prosecutor Jordan Linnett gave no reason for dropping the charge.

Katherine Thompson, a public affairs officer in communications with Alberta Justice and Solicitor General, said it would be inappropriate to comment on the Crown’s action since the matter is still before the courts.