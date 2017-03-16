Murder suspect awaits disclosure in case

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A 24-year-old man charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of an Atikameg man in January returned to court last week.

Patrick Wayne Letendre, 24, of Atikameg, appeared in High Prairie provincial court March 6 and reserved plea to March 27.

Duty counsel Harry Jong spoke for the lawyer of Letendre, who appeared from Peace River Correctional Centre by CCTV.

“He wants to put it over for three weeks to receive disclosure,” Jong said.

Letendre was also sentenced to 10 days in jail, with credit for time served, for breach of probation.

“He failed to report as directed,” Crown prosecutor Jordan Linett said.

The co-accused in the death of Jeff Gladue on Jan. 14, Ivy Ardis Laboucan, 40, of Atikameg, and Blake Dwight Anderson, 21, of Slave Lake appeared in court Feb. 27 and reserved plea to April 3.

“We expect a comprehensive disclosure package, and we expect it by mid-March,” said Linett.

Laboucan and Anderson remain in custody in the Edmonton Remand Centre.

The body of Gladue was found outside a residence in Atikameg after High Prairie RCMP responded to a report of shots being fired.

Anderson is also charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and intimidation.