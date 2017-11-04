Mural mosaic created for Canada 150

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie is the latest community to join a national mural project to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Canada.

From young children and students, to adults and seniors, about 350 people gathered at the High Prairie Legion Hall on Oct. 16-18 to paint 500 of the 800 squares in the mural. When completed, the mural measured 8 x 12-feet high.

The mural is part of the Canada 150 Mural Mosaic project.

High Prairie was the 80th community to create a train car, says Paul Lavoie, a member of the design team.

“The goal is to connect communities across Canada and the theme is the train,” Lavoie says.

“The train connected Canada as the country was being established and grown. It’s really a strong bond of Canada and its history,” he adds.

Although 300 pieces were already painted to form the core train car for High Prairie, the remaining 4 x 4-inch tiles were painted to reflect the community’s history, image and culture, including First Nations and Metis Settlements.

A place to locate the mural, and a date to unveil it, are still being decided by the Town of High Prairie Sesquicentennial Committee. They have approached the High Prairie & District Museum about possibly placing it on the south wall of the museum.

“I hope as people hear about the project they will add High Prairie on their holiday routes and visits here to see our mural,” says Tammy Kaleta, chair of the committee.

One committee member says the project raises the profile of the local railway community and its value to the country.

“We wanted to connect High Prairie with the rest of Canada,” says Debbie Rose.

“When we all work together to create one unified image, it will be a true time capsule legacy for the community.

“The mural will connect High Prairie to the larger mural and it will become part of a tourism attraction, with travellers making the same trail as the mural takes.”

When the full national project is complete, the entire mural mosaic will be part of an application to become the world’s largest mural in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Students from High Prairie Elementary School, St. Andrew’s School, Prairie Prairie River Junior High School, E.W. Pratt School and Joussard School participated in the project.

Seniors from High Prairie Pleasantview Lodge added a flavour of the older generations and pioneers.

Fully supported by the committee, the project was presented by High Prairie and District Regional Recreation Board recreation director Lori Matthews.

Rose says the mural will be treasured for years to come.

“We all loved the idea that years from now, our local children will be able to find their piece of the mural and share with their family and friends their contributions.”

Completed murals in the project can be viewed on the website www.canada150mosaic.com.