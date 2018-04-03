Multiplex vision refocuses to cultural centre

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A vision of a multiplex in High Prairie has refocused to a cultural centre that could join the museum and the Golden Age Centre.

Building a new major multiplex would be too expensive, says Aaron Klassen, who chairs the High Prairie Multiplex Committee which met March 20.

Klassen says he discussed the multiplex concept March 6 with High Prairie and District Regional Recreation Board recreation director Lori Matthews.

“Our next step is to consider the options and gather community input,” says Klassen, who was pleased with the discussion.

“I got positive feedback.”

Since a multiplex is not feasible, he says Matthews suggests combining the High Prairie Museum and High Prairie Golden Age Centre to create a cultural centre.

“She says the recreation board is willing to work with us,” Klassen says.

“She said plans could include space for a library since more multiplex facilities around the province include a library.”

Matthews says a multiplex was originally planned to replace the Sports Palace and curling rink after the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre was completed, Klassen explains.

However, that did not progress.

Blueprints for that project are still on file, Matthews told him.

The project could be constructed and completed in about four years.

Klassen and committee vice-chair John Paddon initiated plans for a proposed major multiplex at an organizational meeting Jan. 16.

Paddon projected a planning phase of 5-7 years and the building constructed in about 10 years.

They first suggested the recreational and cultural multiplex could include a walking and running track, exercise and weight rooms, a gymnasium, a library, and a food concession.

“We’ve had some people tell us they are adamant about having adequate recreation facilities in the community,” Klassen says.

“Some people ask can the community afford a multiplex?”

He says the multiplex would be a major draw to attract new residents to the area and as local businesses grow and others locate in the region.

The next meeting is scheduled for April 24 at Amiro’s at 7 p.m.