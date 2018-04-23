Multiplex meeting rescheduled to April 25

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A proposal to build a multiplex in High Prairie will be further discussed at a meeting April 25.



The High Prairie Multiplex Committee will host the meeting at Amiro’s Steak House at 7 p.m., rescheduled from April 24.



A vision may be refocusing to a cultural centre that could join the High Prairie and District Museum and the High Prairie Golden Age Centre.



Committee chair Aaron Klassen reported at the last meeting March 20 that the cultural centre was suggested by High Prairie and District Regional Recreation Board recreation director Lori Matthews.



“Our next step is to consider the options and gather community input,” says Klassen, who met with Matthews on March 6.



Since a multiplex may not be feasible or economical, he says Matthews suggested combining the High Prairie Museum and High Prairie Golden Age Centre to create a cultural centre.



“She says the recreation board is willing to work with us,” Klassen says.



“She said plans could include space for a library since more multiplex facilities around the province include a library.”



Klassen and vice-chair John Paddon initiated the concept in January and suggested the recreational and cultural multiplex could include a walking and running track, exercise and weight rooms, a gymnasium, a library, and a food concession.



For more information, please phone Klassen at [780] 507-9052.