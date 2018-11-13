MP’s efforts bring positive change for soldiers

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The efforts of Peace River – Westlock MP Arnold Viersen have brought change.



Earlier this summer, the Department of National Defence announced changes to how the footwear of soldiers is provided. Although boots are provided for personnel, the military has faced footwear shortages for years. As a result, many soldiers were forced to buy boots from companies in the private sector and were not reimbursed.



Viersen found the news concerning.



The new DND policy will solve the problem by providing up to $340 a year to personnel entitled to receive footwear funding.



“This new policy is good news for the men and women of our armed forces,” says Viersen.



“The procurement process for footwear has been streamlined – and more importantly – it was not done at the expense of our soldiers.”



The new policy contains guidelines based on job requirements that determine whether boots might be needed on a yearly basis or less often. Additionally, the DND will assemble a list of acceptable boot manufacturers that will make it easier for soldiers to find proper footwear.



“I am also pleased this change came out of the practical policy suggestions put forward at a series of defence policy roundtables I hosted in legions across our riding in 2016,” says Viersen.



“Following the roundtables, I shared the recommendations with our Shadow Secretary for Defence MP James Bezan, who consolidated this information into a national report . . .”



Viersen says good ideas make a difference.



“I would like to thank everyone who participated in the roundtables. I am humbled by the thought that contributions from my constituents have positively impacted the lives of our men and women in uniform. Your ideas made a difference!”