Mounties nab their man

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A Whitefish man was arrested on a Canada-wide warrant by High Prairie RCMP May 31, thanks to help from local residents.



Just one day earlier, RCMP received a request from the Correctional Services of Canada to assist in the apprehension of Jericho Grey, 22.



“Mr. Grey was on statutory release since May 15, 2018 and was to reside at location in Edmonton,” says Cpl. Chris Warren, Media Relations Group.



“He walked away from that location on May 30, 2018 and believed to be headed to Whitefish Lake First Nation.”



A Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest. It didn’t take long for police to nab him.



“On May 31, 2018, as a result of information received, Grey was arrested at a residence on Whitefish Lake First Nation without incident and is presently in police custody,” says Warren.



RCMP thank the community, people of Whitefish Lake First Nation, and the RCMP Police Dog Service for their assistance in the safe apprehension of Grey, who now awaits his next court date.