Inspiration – Mount St. Helens: The Day of Power

Pastor Keith Williams,

High Prairie Bethel Baptist Church

On May 18, 1980, a major volcanic eruption occurred at Mount St. Helens, a volcano located in the southwest area of the state of Washington.



The eruption was the most significant volcanic eruption to occur in the contiguous 48 US states since a 1915 eruption in California. It has often been declared as the most disastrous volcanic eruption in HP history.



As many as 57 people died during the eruption, with Harry R. Truman probably being the most famous. Truman was the owner/operator of Mount St. Helens Lodge on Spirit Lake. He was ordered several times to leave his home two months before the fatal eruption, and on May 17, 1980, authorities tried one last time to get him to leave.



“You couldn’t pull me out with a mule team. That mountain’s part of Truman and Truman’s part of that mountain.”



The very next day Truman died in the eruption.



As I pondered Truman’s stubbornness to listen to the warnings I can’t help but think of man’s stubbornness to listen to the warnings of Scripture.



I thought of John’s statement that, on the great Day of Judgment, people will “call to the mountains and the rocks, ‘Fall on us and hide us from the face of Him who sits on the throne and from the wrath of the Lamb.’” [Revelation 6:16]



On Judgment Day, people will plead for mercy, but it will be too late. And the fury of this judgment will not last a few hours and then subside. That fury will last forever.



It is our responsibility to alert people that the great Day of Judgment will be a day or horror for those who have not worshipped the Lion of Judah.



In the moments before the eruption, the final message issued, “You have been warned to flee from and now the responsibility for your inaction lies with you.”



The question I have to ask myself and the people of the church is, “Have we truly warned our friends, neighbours, and co-workers of the coming Day of Judgment?”



We should be galvanized into action by the reality of eternity. May we all be able to say with Paul, “Today I am innocent of the blood of all men. For I have not hesitated to proclaim to you the whole will of God. {Acts 20:26]



It is our duty to warn this generation that the coming judgment of God is not a momentary adjudication – it is a judgment that will last forever.



Soli Deo Gloria!