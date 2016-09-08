Mosaic selected as legacy

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A ground mosaic at the entrance to Jaycee Park has been selected as the Canada sesquicentennial project for the Town of High Prairie next year.

Town council discussed the options at its regular meeting Aug. 23, and decided in an email vote by Aug. 26 to meet an application deadline by the end of August.

“Once the funding is approved, then we can finalize the project,” says treasurer Terri Wiebe, who noted that demand is high and projects must be unique.

A Canada 150 mosaic flat on the ground was one of the options presented by Councillor Michael Long, who chairs the town’s sesquicentennial committee.

No cost estimates or project details for any of the three options were mentioned at the meeting, but were presented to council members before they voted.

Funding of up to $50,000 from the Canada 150 Fund from Heritage Canada is available while the town has already committed $60,000 for the project.

A multi-cultural mural at MacIntyre Park and a concrete teepee at an undetermined location in the town were also proposed.

Mayor Linda Cox says she supports a project that reflects and celebrates all local cultures.

The mosaic would be created by local artists.

“After speaking with the grant co-ordinator from Heritage Canada, he suggests that only one project be submitted as it is very unlikely that more than one will be approved from each community,” Wiebe says.

Funding would be considered for projects that have strong links to four pillars such as diversity and inclusion and building of common interests and relationships, supporting efforts towards reconciliation of Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians, engage and inspire youth and connecting Canadians with nature and raising environmental steward- ship.