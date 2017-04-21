More women urged to run in elections

Spotlight Staff

A campaign to encourage more women to run in local government elections this fall has expanded.

A how-to video series has been launched on ReadyForHer.alberta.ca, where women politicians share their campaigning tips to help encourage more women to run in the next municipal elections October 16, 2017, says a government news release.

Interested women can hear a panel in Grande Prairie on April 26 with a panel of females experienced in the election process.

“We know gender parity is possible; we have done it in our government,” Premier Rachel Notley says.

“It’s time to make similar gains at the local and school board levels.”

Half of Alberta’s population are women, but 23 per cent of the province’s towns and cities do not have a woman on their councils.

“Our city halls and school boards should reflect the communities they serve, and that means electing more women,” says Stephanie McLean, Minister of Status of Women.

She will serve on the panel, along with Edmonton’s first female mayor Jan Reimer, Northern Lights School Division Trustee Arlene Hyrnyk, and Miranda Jimmy, candidate for council in Edmonton.

“While this campaign focuses on getting women to run for office today, I know initiatives like these play such an important role in welcoming the diverse representation that is necessary and valuable in serving the public, long into the future,” says Hyrnyk, who also serves as president of the Public School Board Association of Alberta.

Status of Women launched the #ReadyForHer tour and online resources in October 2016 to help women launch their campaigns for public office.

Quick facts

In the 2013 municipal elections, Albertans elected women to 490 of 1,874 positions – an average of 26 per cent:

-Eight per cent in special areas

-11 per cent in improvement districts

-17 per cent in municipal districts and counties

-18 per cent in cities

-31 per cent in villages

-32 per cent in specialized municipalities

-32 per cent in towns.