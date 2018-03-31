More support coming for victims of sexual violence

Richard Froese

South Peace News

More provincial funding has been announced to enhance support services for local survivors of sexual violence.



Survivors will have access to additional counselling, police and court support, and crisis assistance in many communities, including High Prairie and Peavine Metis Settlement, states a news release March 7.



Funding includes $6.225 million from Community and Social Services for increased counselling, outreach and education services, and to develop a Collaborative Community Response Model that targets underserved regions.



Further funding of $1.09 million from Justice and Solicitor General has been allocated to enhance police and court support services and $750,000 has been allocated $750,000 from Health for specialized counselling and expanded services.



The province is expanding front-line services across Alberta with an $8.1-million investment in the Association of Alberta Sexual Assault Services [AASAS], to ensure survivors who take the brave step to come forward have the supports they need.



Sexual assault centres and law enforcement are reporting increased demand for counselling services.



“Courageous women in Alberta and around the world are finally breaking their silence and sharing their stories of sexual assault and harassment,” Status of Women Minister Stephanie McLean says.



“We hear them and we stand with them.



“We are taking action – funding more counselling and helping people navigate the court and police systems so all survivors are supported on their healing journey.”



Police value the added supports.



“Victims who are better supported throughout the criminal justice process and whose physical and psychological needs are met, enhance the police ability to conduct a thorough investigation,” says RCMP K Division S/Sgt. Rob Rubuliak.



Sexual violence is one of the most under-reported crimes in Canada. Statistics for reported cases show that 87 per cent of victims are women and 94 per cent of assailants are men.