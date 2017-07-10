More funds for non-profit sector

Spotlight Staff

Non-profit community groups and organizations now have greater access to provincial funding with an expanded and streamlined Community Grants programs, says a government news release.

“Our government remains committed to supporting the community-based organizations that are working hard delivering programs and services that make life better for Albertans,” Culture and Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda say.

“Changes we made to our Community Grants programs will help us to more effectively meet the needs of non-profits, by directing available resources to priority areas and to where they can deliver the greatest possible public benefit.”

Those changes stem from a comprehensive review of the programs by Culture and Tourism launched in 2015 to improve the way the Alberta government’s Community Grants funding is administered.

The goal is to help the non-profit sector meet the needs of clients more effectively.

The Enhanced Capacity Advancement Program (ECAP) has been expanded to provide up to $225,000 per year for three years to assist organizations with a primary mandate to build non-profit sector capacity and strengthen volunteerism.

Non-profits may also be eligible for funding to help improve their sustainability.

Building capacity involves supporting the development of the knowledge, skills and abilities of individuals, organizations and the non-profit/voluntary sector as a whole to ensure the effective delivery of programs and services.

Other changes to Community Grants programs include:

-Non-profit organizations can apply for a maximum of $60,000 in matching core operating funding through the Community Initiatives Program (CIP) Operating grant stream.

Through the new Organizational Development Fund component of the CIP Operating grant stream, up to $15,000 in additional funding is available on a non-matching basis for organizations that meet the core operating criteria.

Organizational Development funding will help build capacity within the organization.

Construction and renovation projects are being refocused in the Community Facility Enhancement Program.

Application deadline for ECAP is Aug.15.

Changes to CIP Project-Based, CIP Operating and CIP International Development grant streams will come into effect on the Sept.15 application deadline, allowing for a smooth transition to the new guidelines.

Guidelines and applications for all Community Grants programs are available online at culture.alberta.ca/communitygrants.