More disclosure coming for murder suspects

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Two people charged with first-degree murder in connection with the sudden death of an Atikameg man in January will be back in court early next month.

Ivy Ardis Laboucan, 40, of Atikameg, and Blake Dwight Anderson, 21, of Slave Lake, appeared in High Prairie provincial court April 3. Both cases were put over to May 8.

Duty counsel Harry Jong served as agent for the lawyers of both accused.

Laboucan’s lawyer “wants to put it over one month to allow him time to obtain further disclosure,” Jong said.

The lawyer for Anderson wants “to reserve election and plea for four to six weeks to allow the lawyer time to review disclosure.”

Laboucan and Anderson, along with Patrick Wayne Letendere, 24, of Atikameg, are co-accused in the death of Jeff Gladue, whose body was found outside a residence in Atikameg on Jan. 14 after High Prairie RCMP responded to a report of shots being fired in the area.

“The Crown needs more time to review it,” said Crown prosecutor Haydn Shook.

Extensive disclosure is expected in the matter, he adds.

“Hopefully, the lawyers will get enough information and take it to the next step,” Judge J.R. McIntosh said.

Laboucan and Anderson remain in custody in the Edmonton Remand Centre where they appeared in court through closed-circuit television.

Anderson is also charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and intimidation.