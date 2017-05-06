Mobile mammography visiting Slave Lake

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

If you’re willing to travel a few miles, it may well be worth it.

A mobile mammography trailer will be stationed at the Slave Lake Healthcare Centre May 12-13, May 15-19. Residents can book an appointment or learn more about the program by calling [1-800] 667-0604.

Screen Test is improving access to cancer screening for hundreds of women in northern Alberta communities where mammography is not readily available.

A mammogram is an X-ray of the breast and has proven to be the most effective way to detect breast cancer. Early detection allows for a greater number of options for treatment and a better chance of survival.