MLA’s Report – MLA enjoys visiting in constituency

Danielle Larivee,

MLA,

Lesser Slave Lake

It’s always great to attend events around our community in Lesser Slave Lake, and spend time listening to people. The past two weeks it has been especially fun for me to take part in quite a variety of special events around the Lesser Slave Lake constituency, all showcasing our unique communities.

On June 30, I had a very busy day starting in High Prairie with an event at one of my favourite local small businesses – Christie’s Gardens and Greenhouses – to recognize a new economic development project initiated by Big Lakes County, and supported by a CARES grant from the Ministry of Economic Development and our provincial government. Small and medium-sized businesses are vital to the economic development and sustainability, not only of northern and rural communities, but of Alberta as a whole.

I’m so proud that our government is working with local leaders to strengthen northern and rural communities.

Then it was on to the High Prairie Legion to present the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers to Wendell Ebbett for his extensive volunteer efforts around High Prairie. Ebbett’s ongoing commitment to making life better for people in our community is a big part of what makes High Prairie so welcoming and vibrant, and I can’t thank him enough for his dedication.

Then I was honoured to speak to the E.W. Pratt High School graduating class at their 2017 convocation ceremony, and to encourage them as their next adventure begins.

Traveling further north that day, I enjoyed the opportunity to kick off Canada Day early at Gift Lake Metis Settlement, where there was a large turnout for games and a talent contest at their two-day celebration. I must thank the Settlement for inviting me to the barbecue.

My day ended with a great visit to Whitefish Lake First Nation in Atikameg, for the second day of their Treaty Day celebration. I was happy to be able to address the crowd, tour the cultural exhibit and watch some of the jigging competition and games.

July 1 started off for me in Triangle at the Pioneer Threshermans Association event. I enjoyed visiting with some of the volunteers and visitors as I toured the museum and watched sawmill and flour grinding demonstrations.

Later, I was glad to be a part of the opening for their Canada Day Party in the Park event in High Prairie, with volunteers set up to host an array of children’s activities and other events.

Next, it was off to the inaugural Spruce Point Park Rodeo. I missed what was reported to be a great parade, but I was very glad to be able to bring greetings to the large crowd in attendance at the opening ceremony.

I finished off the day by visiting both Joussard and Slave Lake, and was happy to chat with quite a number of people in both places as they enjoyed games, entertainment and good food.

This past weekend, Slave Lake started a great new event. On Friday, the town hosted the first Rock the Block Party, which was a great success. A parade, food and games for families put everyone in a festive mood.

The best part of all was the overwhelming turnout. The sidewalks and streets were lined with visitors. I walked the parade route, passing out bags and bags of candy to the children who came to watch the vibrant and exciting floats.

Editor’s note: column edited for length.