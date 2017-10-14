MLA’s Report – A busy summer

Danielle Larivee,

MLA, Lesser Slave Lake

It’s hard to believe it’s already October! The summer flew by for me, filled with lots of exciting events here in Lesser Slave Lake, as well as work related to my role as Minister of Children’s Services.

I was honoured to be invited to speak at several graduations and a convocation, offering well wishes to the incredible young leaders in our communities as they take the exciting next steps in their lives.

Like many of you, I had a great time at many of the festivals in communities from one end of this riding to the other. I took in the Riverboat Daze Parade and block party in Slave Lake, and the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo, as well as Whitefish Lake First Nation Treaty Days and the Gift Lake Metis Settlement Canada Day celebration, to name a few. These kinds of celebrations, not to mention the hard-working volunteers who make them a reality, show off the incredible character and culture of our vibrant region.

This summer we saw close to $100,000 worth of community infrastructure grants coming into our riding. This included money for upgrades to the Youth Resource Development Centre at Whitefish Lake First Nation, a storage shed for skidoos and ski equipment at the Wabasca Cross Country Ski Club, and roof repairs at the Gilwood Golf and Country Club.

I was privileged to be able to turn the sod at a new long-term care facility in Wabasca, which will help us honour our Elders by giving them more opportunity to spend their golden years in the community they call home.

In August, Community and Social Services Minister Irfan Sabir and I met with community service providers in Slave Lake, and visited the Al Ameen mosque. It’s great to be able to see first-hand the amazing work being done in our community, and to offer whatever support I can.

My work with the Children’s Services Ministry has kept me busy as well. I traveled to Ottawa in early June to meet with my colleagues from across the country, and to sign an early learning and child care agreement that will guide the next steps in our collaborative approach to supporting affordable, quality child care in Alberta and across Canada. I also met with Children’s Services front-line staff in communities all across the province to hear about the challenges they face and the successes they have experienced supporting vulnerable children and families.

I’m excited to have more opportunities to connect with people in our community in the autumn season. I hosted a barbecue and corn boil at my Slave Lake office Sept. 29, which was a great opportunity to hear the concerns and priorities of those in that part of the riding. For anyone who missed it, I’ll be hosting another one in High Prairie over the lunch hour on Oct. 13.

I’m proud to represent this community in the Alberta Legislature, and I’m proud to be able to do the work I do every day to help make life better for all Albertans.