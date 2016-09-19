MLA welcomes new face to office

Richard Froese

South Peace News

After being closed for two months, the High Prairie office for Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee has re-opened with a new face.

Cathy Wilcox became the new constituency assistant Aug. 2 for the satellite office in the Town of High Prairie civic building.

“I am the link to your MLA,” says Wilcox, who works in High Prairie on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“I can schedule meetings and appointments for people with the MLA.”

She is ready to serve people and present concerns to Larivee, who also serves as minister of municipal affairs.

For an appointment in High Prairie, the MLA would be mostly available on Fridays by appointment.

“Physician recruitment is a big issue in High Prairie,” says Wilcox, an architect by trade.

A resident of Joussard and area since 1980, she has several years experience in business and government administration and leadership.

Wilcox worked for Big Lakes County as grants manager from 2009-12, and with Northern Lakes College as project manager for the Grouard Historical Village under the Native Cultural Arts Museum from 2001-08.

To contact the office, phone [780] 523-3171 or email lesser.slavelake@assembly.ab.ca.