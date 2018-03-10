MLA visits school to see nutrition program



Richard Froese

Spotlight

High Prairie School Division welcomed a close official for the education minister on a tour of schools participating in a provincial nutrition program.



High Prairie Elementary School hosted Sherwood Park MLA Annie McKitrick on Jan. 26 as the parliamentary secretary to Education Minister David Eggen, say an HPSD news release Feb. 7.



“Thank you to our community partners and the Government of Alberta for your continued support of this program,” says Tammy Henkel, who chairs the board.



École Routhier in Falher and High Prairie Elementary were the two initial schools participating as HPSD was one of 14 school divisions selected for the pilot project that launched last fall.



The program has been expanded from the initial two schools to include Kinuso School and E.G. Wahlstrom School in Slave Lake.



Schools have partnered with local grocers to provide fresh lunches and healthy snacks to students.



Eggen visited the High Prairie school Nov. 29 when he had lunch with Grade 6 students and other partners as the local program launched Nov. 14.



Funding of $250,000 was provided to HPSD from the government for the pilot project.



“While the immediate effect of the program will be felt in the classroom, we also want to build students’ capacity for lifelong healthy eating and nutrition,” Eggen says in a news release from the provincial government.



Since it started, the program has been extended to all school divisions in the province.



Results will help inform decisions regarding nutrition programs for schools across the province.