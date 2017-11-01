MLA, reeve applaud boundary review

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The recent electoral boundary review released Oct. 19 by the Alberta government is receiving top marks.

“It could have been a lot worse,” says Big Lakes County Reeve Ken Matthews, who made the trip to Grande Prairie to appear in front of the committee during hearings.

“I’m happy with it,” adds Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee.

The committee recommended that the boundaries of the riding remain essentially the same, despite the population being 27,818, or 41 per cent below provincial average population size.

“The commission recommends that Lesser Slave Lake continue to enjoy [special status], allowing it to have a population up to 50 per cent below provincial average population size,” reads the report.

The only changes proposed are that Calling Lake reserve be added, and that Tall Cree be shifted to another riding.

“This adjustment would satisfy the request of members of the Calling Lake reserve, who note that they share a common community of interest with the significant numbers of indigenous people residing in the constituency…”

The change results in Lesser Slave Lake still being the only constituency in Alberta where a majority of the population is indigenous.

Larivee was pleased that recognition was noted.

“For Lesser Slave Lake it was a really good outcome. It’s important that we provide representation to all Albertans wherever they live.”

Matthews said the county’s stand was to leave the boundary alone, citing the large distances the local MLA has to travel to represent the riding.

“Some MLAS in the city are in their own beds each night,” says Matthews.

“It can’t be easy for our MLA,” he adds, citing long distances Larivee has to travel.

However, Matthews noted Calling Lake is still one more area Larivee has to represent.

It was feared the riding would be expanded in the review, which would call for Larivee to travel even farther distances to represent the riding.