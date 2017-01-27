MLA Larivee shuffled to new cabinetpost

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee has been appointed as the minister for the new ministry of children’s services.

Larivee was reassigned from municipal affairs during a small cabinet shuffle Jan. 19 by Premier Rachel Notley.

“I’m really excited to be able to work with the new panel to start making changes that are long overdue,” says Larivee.

A new ministry of children’s services has been given a mandate to fix longstanding child intervention problems.

“Those are really complex issues that will take time to resolve,” Larivee says.

“In the short term, we can find some efficiencies and I expect to make some changes as soon as the spring.”

The Notley government is focused on creating a child protection and intervention system that serves the needs of Alberta children and families, and is accountable for the protection of children, states a news release from the government.

“Minister Larivee will provide thoughtful and compassionate leadership as she works to fix our child intervention system,” Notley says. “All children deserve to be safe, secure and happy.

“We want to support our most vulnerable children and ensure they never go to bed hungry or scared.”

The government plans to allocate more resources and more attention dedicated to taking care of children.

Larivee was elected to the NDP government on May 5, 2015 and appointed as municipal affairs minister on Oct. 22, 2015.

Before elected as an MLA, Larivee worked for more than 17 years as a registered nurse with Alberta Health Services. She spent two years working in home care for the Driftpile First Nation and two years as an LPN instructor with Northern Lakes College.

Leduc-Beaumont MLA Shaye Anderson becomes minister of municipal affairs and will join Larivee on the municipal governance committee.