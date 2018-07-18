MLA celebrates Philippine Heritage Month



Callie Hermanson

For South Peace News

Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee was joined by Ricardo Miranda, Alberta Minister of Culture and Tourism, July 3 to celebrate the first-ever Philippine Heritage Month in Alberta.



Jenny Konopka of the Filipino Community Association of Slave Lake took part.



“We are glad and humbled that the Government of Alberta has recognized Filipinos’ contribution to this province,” she said.



“The Filipino Community Association of Slave Lake, formed in 2013, has participated in several events in Slave Lake and we are honoured to have contributed to our local community, and proud June is now recognized as Philippine Heritage Month in Alberta. Mabuhay!”



Larivee is a staunch supporter of diversity and the recognition of all people, regardless of ethnicity, for their contributions.



“As the MLA for Lesser Slave Lake, I’m committed to recognizing the diversity of my constituents and promoting an Alberta that includes people from all backgrounds and all walks of life.



“I’m honoured to be able to celebrate the contributions Filipino Albertans have made here in Slave Lake.”



Filipino immigrants began arriving in Canada nearly 100 years ago, settling all across the country. According to Statistics Canada, Alberta is now home to more than 175,000 Filipinos. Tagalog is the second most spoken non official language in the province.