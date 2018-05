Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee was in High Prairie May 24 to award two Community Facility Enhancement Program grants. Larivee says her government is always pleased to support the efforts of community groups, who provide an integral service to the community. The High Prairie Agriculture Society received $12,896 while the Lesser Slave Watershed Council received $11,561. Call the MLA’s office at [780] 523-3171 for more information on how to apply for CFEP grants.