Minor soccer kicks off another season

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Minor soccer hit the fields earlier this week after a brief delay due to wet grounds.

Action began May 8 at St. Andrew’s Catholic School. Games are played Monday and Wednesday nights with under-8 games at 5:30 p.m., followed by older players at 6:45 p.m.

All games are weather permitting.

“We have about 170 players signed up and eager to go,” says Angie Halverson, president of the High Prairie Minor Soccer Society.

More players are welcome in the first weeks.

“Also, anyone who can’t afford the registration please call me, and we can possibly arrange something,” Halverson says.

Soccer is scheduled to wrap up sometime in the middle of June.

Organizers appreciate all those who have offered to serve as coaches and volunteers in various roles.

“We’re also looking for more coaches,” Halver- son says.

Parents and players are reminded that closed-toe shoes and shin pads are mandatory to play.

Steps to grow soccer with a community team for boys and girls over 13 to compete with teams from other towns are also underway.

“We are really trying to build up our already-great soccer program and be competitive,” Halverson says.

“The goal of the society is for teens to join the competitive team.”

Although no games have been scheduled, the team would initially face teams from McLennan and Falher, she says, then extend play with teams from Slave Lake to Grande Prairie.

Players older than 13 who want to join the competitive team may phone Halverson at [780] 291-0133 or email her at ang.halverson@gmail.com.

During soccer nights, portable washrooms will be on the site for the convenience of all participants.