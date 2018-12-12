Metis Settlements celebrate 80th anniversary

Gerald Cunningham, left, president of the Metis Settlements General Council, and Alberta Indigenous Relations Minister Richard Feehan, celebrate the 80th anniversary with the Metis flag.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News



The culture, contributions and constitutional firsts of the Metis people were recognized as Alberta’s eight Metis Settlements marked their 80th anniversary Dec. 3 at a ceremony in Edmonton.



Alberta Indigenous Relations Minister Richard Feehan, and Gerald Cunningham, president of the Metis Settlements General Council, joined leaders of the eight Settlements to celebrate the milestone.



The ceremony was held to honour Alberta’s commitment to a renewed relationship with Indigenous communities, and to mark eight decades of history.



“Congratulations to the Metis Settlements General Council and all eight Metis Settlements on celebrating the 80th anniversary of the Metis Population Betterment Act,” says Feehan.



“This is a significant milestone and a testament to the important role Metis Settlements have in the success of our province,” he adds.



Since the creation of the Metis Population Betterment Act in 1938, which formally established Metis Settlements, Alberta has been a national leader in recognizing the unique status of Metis people.



Alberta remains the only province in Canada with a dedicated Metis land base and unique governance structure entrenched in provincial legislation.



“We have realized, and continue to realize, the vision of iconic Metis leaders like Gabriel Dumont and Louis Riel, who fought to preserve and protect the rights of all Metis and fought for the establishment of a Metis homeland,” says Gerald Cunningham, president, Metis Settlements General Council.



“They tirelessly pursued their vision of a Metis land, governed by Metis people, and respected as distinct and unique from other Indigenous communities.”



Metis recognized “The Big Five” during the celebration: Joe Dion, Peter Tompkins, Malcolm Norris, Jim Brady and Felix Callihoo. The work of these men created the foundation for a Metis homeland in the Metis Population Betterment Act of 1938.



Their vision was continued by the Alberta Federation of Metis Settlements, formed in 1975 by the “Fathers of Federation”: Adrian Hope, Maurice L’Hirondelle, Lawrence Desjarlais, Sam Johnston and Richard Poitras.



The federation created a relationship between Alberta and Metis that resulted in provincial legislation proclaiming the independence to self-govern and self-determine.



Currently, the Government of Alberta is working with the settlements and the general council on Alberta’s seven Indigenous climate leadership programs, which help settlements create jobs, lower energy costs and transition to a greener economy.



There are over 114,000 Metis people living in Alberta, which is home to the largest Metis population in Canada.



In 1990, provincial legislation established the constitutional protection of 1.25 million acres of settlement lands, the development of local government structures and systems and provincial financial commitments.



There are three Metis Settlements locally: East Prairie, Gift Lake, and Peavine. Each is run by a five-person council that is elected by the membership, headed by a chair selected by the council members.