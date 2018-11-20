Metis remember historic signing



SPN Staff

An important historic signing was reaffirmed at the Alberta Legislature Nov. 5 between the Alberta government and the province’s Metis.



On Nov. 1, 1990, the Alberta government and the Metis Settlements of Alberta made history: the signing into law for the protection of a Metis homeland, the dream of Metis since Gabriel Dumont and Louis Riel.



The dream was achieved in Alberta with the Metis Settlements, making it the first and only agreement of its kind in Canada.



“We are celebrating Proclamation Day, signed Nov. 1, 1990,” said Metis Settlements General Council president, Gerald Cunningham.



“Today we remember the commitment and vision of Metis leaders throughout history. In Alberta, these include our Fathers of the Federation Adrian Hope, Maurice L’Hirondelle, Lawrence Desjarlais, Sam Johnston and Richard Poitras.”



The five men were the leaders of the Alberta Federation of Metis Settlements in 1975. They created a working relationship between the Alberta government and the Metis Settlements. Their efforts resulted in the Act proclaiming Metis independence to self-govern and self-determine.



“Because of them we have thrived under new generations of Metis leaders,” said Cunningham.



The 1990 Metis Settlements Accord was adopted and ratified by the province. Through the Accord, which provisioned land and self-government, the Metis Settlements General Council was born.



“Alberta is the only province in Canada that has legislated land- based Metis,” said Cunningham. “In many ways, we have realized, and continue to realize, the vision of other iconic Metis leaders, like Gabriel Dumont and Louis Riel, who fought to preserve and protect the rights of all Metis and fought for the establishment of a Metis homeland.”



Jacqueline Bellerose, a next generation Metis woman and special assistant to the MSGC executive who represent the interest of settlement members, points to the past when she thinks about what today means for the future of the Metis Settlements.



“One of the Fathers of Federation of the Metis Settlements, Maurice L’Hirondelle, once said, “The finest thing that ever happened to the Metis people is that they got together and organized themselves and got land set aside for them … we must continue to work together for the betterment of our people in the future.”



She adds the goal of community and building on the past personally motivates her daily.



“I would say that’s true of all of us.”



Events for Proclamation Day included speeches by Cunningham, Feehan, several ministers and MLAs, settlement executive and other dignitaries.



Cunningham closed his speech by asking to work with Feehan to have the Metis flag flying on its own pole permanently.



“We can help you make that happen,” said Feehan to applause and cheers.